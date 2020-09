Or Copy this URL to Share

Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family

Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family



Thomas Fletcher Byrd

Rev. Thomas Fletcher Byrd died On August 24, 2020, A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m., Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., SE, Washington, DC 20019. Burial, Cheltenham VA Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store