Thomas Calloway Springer, known as Tom, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Son of John W. Springer, of Silver Spring, and the late Nancy J. Springer; brother of Joanne S. (Charles) Eater, of Gaithersburg, MD; Tom was predeceased by his brother John W. Springer, Jr. He is also survived by two nephews and a niece. Tom was born in Wilmington, DE, on April 1, 1949, and grew up in Chevy Chase, MD. He attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Ohio University. After earning a master's degree in political science at the University of Maryland, Tom worked as a press secretary on Capitol Hill and then as editor of the daily news digest for the American Enterprise Institute. In more recent years, Tom followed his life-long passion for golf, working and playing at local golf courses. At the time of his death, he was employed at Northwest Golf Course in Silver Spring. A memorial service to honor Tom's life will be held at 2 p.m. on May 1 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 9801 Centerway Road, Montgomery Village, MD (enter on Club House Road). The disposition of his ashes will be conducted privately at a later date.