

Thomas I. Casares "Tom"

On Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Washington DC. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane Barber Casares of North Potomac, MD. He was a loving father of two children; Katherine Gotlinger (Grant) of Urbana, MD, and Daniel Casares (Genevieve) of Eugene, OR. He is also survived by six adoring grandchildren: McKenna, twins Tommy and Trent Gotlinger; Jack, William and Mary Casares. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews. Tom was born on December 6, 1944 in Houston TX, to Elena (Helen) and Tomas Casares formerly of Edinburg, TX and Grand Rapids, MI.He was the eldest of five children and is loved by his surviving siblings: Jim (Susan) of Grand Rapids MI, Dolores (Warren) of Phoenix, AZ; Norma (Wallace) of Addison, MI, Joe (Jonay) of Caledonia, MI. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 4 years, stationed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland for the duration of his service. He worked in the Public Health Department for Montgomery County, Maryland Government for 35 years, retiring in 2004. Tom was a deeply devoted Catholic and an active Parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy in Potomac, MD where his children attended the parochial school. A public viewing will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, MD on November 20 at 10 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Reception immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Santa Claus Girls Charity in Grand Rapids, MI



