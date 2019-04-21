Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS CHOLIS Jr..



THOMAS J. CHOLIS, JR.



Thomas J. Cholis Jr., 73, passed peacefully on Sunday April 14, 2019, at home from pancreatic cancer. Tom held a BBA in accounting from the University of Notre Dame, a Juris Doctor and LLM in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center. He served as a 1st Lt. with the US Army. Prior to joining Chevy Chase Trust, Tom was the Washington, DC Regional Trust Head for Crestar. His career spanned over 40 years in wealth management, fiduciary matters and business development, the last 20 with Chevy Chase Trust. He was a member of the Washington, DC Estate Planning Council and served as president.

He has been a Director for a wide variety of not-for-profit and educational organizations including, Hospital for Sick Children, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Black Student Fund, The Montgomery College Foundation, The Shakespeare Theater Guild, The Helen Hayes Award Board, a member of the Executive Committee of Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, as well as the Executive Committee of the Easter Seals Society. In 1986, after the Challenger disaster Mr. Cholis created the documents establishing the trust for The Space Shuttle Children's' Fund that the supported the astronaut's children and he aided in its oversight. He was a member of Columbia Country Club.

Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Sheeran Cholis and son Thomas J. Cholis III, MD (Allison), daughter Margaret Sheeran Paton (William) and three grandchildren.

The family invites friends to attend the visitation on Tuesday, April 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m., both to be held at Holy Trinity Church Catholic Church, 1315 36th St NW, Washington DC. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, 9101 Rockville Pike Bethesda MD 20816.