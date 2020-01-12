

Thomas R. Colosi



A longtime DC area resident who was a pioneer in the establishment of the practice of negotiation and mediation. Tom committed his life to conflict resolution and peace building. Tom, 85, passed away at his home in Glen Allen, VA, on January 5, 2020 with his wife, Susan Shearouse, at his side.

Tom was brought to DC in 1971 by the Ford Foundation to establish the Center for Dispute Settlement, and later moved on to the American Arbitration Association. In his storied career, he worked with a wide range of US government agencies, trained United Nations delegates, and settled disputes and provided mediation support in more than 20 countries.

The son of Italian emigrants from Sicily and a graduate of Cornell University, Tom had a soft spot for meatballs and sauce, Ford Thunderbirds, horse racing, and sweets of just about any kind.

He is survived by Susan, his wife of 23 years; his children, Jennifer, Thomas, Christopher and Samantha; his stepchildren, Jennifer and Eli; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. His stepson, Jacob passed away in 2018.