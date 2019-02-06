

THOMAS ALBERT CONNICK "Pete"

Lieutenant Colonel, US Army (Ret.)



Of Berrywood, Severna Park, MD died on February 4, 2019.

Col. Connick served in the Army for 24 years and was a veteran of Korean and Vietnam War s. He began his Army career after graduation from the Field Artillery Officers Candidate School in 1953. He attended the Field Artillery Officer's advance course and was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College.

He served with the 1st Calvary during the Korean War and the Military Assistance Command in the Vietnam War. Other assignments were tours in Germany, Japan, Korea and Taiwan and throughout the United States. While stationed in Germany he met and married the love of his life, Shirley, who was teaching in Germany. During his service he received awards and decorations including the Bronze Star with V device for valor with 2nd oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal, Purple Heart , Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters.

After retirement from the Army in 1971, he worked for the Army at Ft. George G. Meade retiring from civil service in 2000.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Earl and Mary Louise Tolla Connick; his brothers, Tucker and Ray Connick; and his son-in-law, Duncan Wells.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Connick of Severna Park; his children, Thomas Nolen Connick of Severn, Michael D. Connick of Annapolis, Henry S. Connick and his wife Maureen of Annapolis, and Anne Marie Wells of Pocomoke City; six grandchildren- Sam, Maddie and Abby Connick, Katherine, Maggie and Jack Wells; two sisters, Georgiana Bentley and Becky Connick; and one brother, Claude Gregory Connick.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

