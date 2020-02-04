THOMAS A. COOKSEY
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Marsha. Loving father of David (Jessica) and Dustin (Melinda). Blessed grandfather of four. Also survived by one brother and four sisters; son of the late Robert and Thelma Cooksey; Family and friends may visit Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD Thursday, 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. and St. Joseph Catholic Church 11007 Montgomery Rd., Beltsville, MD Friday, February 7, 12 noon until Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Memorials may be to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727