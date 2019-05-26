

THOMAS A. CURRAN



Thomas Albert Curran, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Thomas was born on July 30, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana. Thomas attended N.C. State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, graduating in 1976. He was a member of the Air Force ROTC, the Marching Cadet Fraternity, and the Power Sound of the South Marching Band. Thomas was then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Thomas married fellow service member, Debra Duncan, on May 5, 1979 at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska. Their next assignment was to Hawaii before settling in Virginia in 1983. Thomas retired from the military in 2006 after 30 years of service. He also served as an Air Force Academy Liaison Officer for over 30 years. Thomas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra Curran; his children, Brian Curran and Erin (Michael Maass) Curran; his mother, JoAnn Dearman; his sister, Nancy (Gary) Pegram, and his stepmother, Dorothy Curran. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Curran, and his step-father, Charles Dearman. Service and Interment is to be at Arlington National Cemetery, details to be announced at a later time.