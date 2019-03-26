THOMAS H. D'ELIA
On Thursday, March 21, 2019 of Burke, VA. Thomas was the beloved husband of Diane M. D'Elia; devoted father of Roberta Blackwell (David), Paula Stahl (Steven) and Marc D'Elia; loving brother of Lisa Moylan and Linda Begley. Thomas is also survived by three grandchildren. Friends will be received for a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at The Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Ln, Burke, VA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with the internment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.