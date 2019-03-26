THOMAS D'ELIA

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS D'ELIA.

 

THOMAS H. D'ELIA  

On Thursday, March 21, 2019 of Burke, VA. Thomas was the beloved husband of Diane M. D'Elia; devoted father of Roberta Blackwell (David), Paula Stahl (Steven) and Marc D'Elia; loving brother of Lisa Moylan and Linda Begley. Thomas is also survived by three grandchildren. Friends will be received for a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at The Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Ln, Burke, VA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with the internment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. To view a complete obituary and share a memory please visit
Funeral Home
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.