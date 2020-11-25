1/
THOMAS DAVIES
Thomas L Davies  
On Friday, November 20, 2020, Thomas L Davies passed away at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. He was the beloved son of Ella Davies, brother of Patricia Teevan, William Davies and Edward Davies (deceased), and long time companion of Millie Venesi. Tom was also the uncle of seven and great-uncle of 13 nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Tom at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown, Pennsylvania at a future date. Donations in Tom's name may be made to the Salvation Army.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
