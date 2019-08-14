Guest Book View Sign Service Information Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa 108 Virginia Ave Cumberland , MD 21502 (301)-724-4600 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa 108 Virginia Ave Cumberland , MD 21502 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Mary Catholic Church 300 E Oldtown Road Cumberland , MD View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM St. Mary Catholic Church 300 E Oldtown Road Cumberland , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

DEFIBAUGH Thomas Richard Defibaugh cAPTAIN, u.s. nAVY (reT.) 1940 - 2019 Thomas Richard Defibaugh, 79, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. His last dinner was with his loving wife, Suzy, and his three children, Susan, Traci, and Scott. He enjoyed a chocolate milkshake and French Fries; we know he was happy! Tom was a loving husband, magnificent father, and wonderful grandfather (Gramps). He involved himself in many charitable causes and giving back to the community. Some of his favorites were charities in the Catholic Church, Meals on Wheels, helping in several capacities in his local church, St. Anne's in Bethany Beach, Knights of Columbus, and Scouts. He enjoyed traveling and did plenty of that in his life as a Navy sailor. He lived in Hawaii, California, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, London, and Delaware and he travelled to many countries while assigned to his Navy ship in the 1960s and early 1970s. Born on June 11, 1940, in Cumberland, Maryland, Tom was the son of the late Jeremiah Taylor Defibaugh and Margaret Frances Schoenadel Defibaugh. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by his sister, Nancy Carole Stark; her husband, John Charles Stark; and her son, Christopher John Stark. Tommy enlisted in the Navy in 1957 and graduated LaSalle High School, Cumberland, Maryland, 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Suzy Browne, of Cumberland, Maryland in May 1963. He held the greatest love for his wife, his children, and his wonderful grandchildren. Tom received his commission as Ensign in the Medical Service Corp in 1971, while serving on board the USS Theodore E Chandler (DD717). After serving 43 years in the Navy, he retired a Captain in 2000. He received degrees in Health Care Administration; Bachelor's degree from George Washington University and Master's degree from Troy State University. He is a member of the Naval Institute, the Association of Military Surgeons of the U.S., and the American Academy of Medical Administrators. Captain Defibaugh received the prestigious Paul E Truran, Jr. Medical Materiel and Logistics Management Award from AMSUS for significant contributions to the medical materiel managers and the medical logisticians in the Naval Service, an award that brought him much pride. His personal decorations include: Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star in lieu of second award, the Navy Commendation Medal with gold star in lieu of second award, and the Navy Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award. Tom was a very active member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Bethany Beach, Delaware, where he engaged in the Men's Club and the Liturgy Council. As a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a Past Faithful Navigator and Past Grand Knight. Tom is survived by his wife, Suzy; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Gene Brown, Dale City, Virginia; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Dixie Defibaugh, Wiley Ford, West Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Susan Defibaugh and Innocent Okafor, Columbia, Maryland; daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Yates Stephens, Taneytown, Maryland; son, Scott Defibaugh, Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren: Alexander and Christopher Okafor, and Seth, Shane, and Hailey Stephens; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Scarpelli Funeral Home PA, 108 Virginia Ave, Cumberland, Maryland 21502 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 300 E Oldtown Road Cumberland, Maryland 21502 at 12 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Tom will be laid to rest at the Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, 14205 Pleasant Valley Rd. NE, Flintstone, Maryland 21530 following the funeral service. Luncheon will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church Hall. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the St Ann Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 or Catholic Charities, 2601 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the St Ann Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 or Catholic Charities, 2601 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

