Thomas Francis Dimond (Age 81) August 27, 1938 - July 31, 2020
Died at home on July 31, 2020 from metastatic esophageal cancer with his wife and daughter by his side. Tom was the beloved husband for 41 years of Joan Ebzery; adored father of Grace Dimond; and close brother of Robert Dimond. Tom is survived by his much-loved sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Wilkinson and Bert Ebzery. Tom was born in Washington, DC as the second youngest of nine children. His predeceased siblings are James Jr., Joseph (Joe), Margaret (Peggy), John, Leo, Patricia, and Jeanne Dimond. He is survived by a total of 23 dear nieces and nephews. A lifelong newsman, Tom worked his way up at the Washington Star from delivery boy to executive-level assistant managing editor for news. He later earned a Russell Sage Foundation Grant and leave of absence to study at The University of Wisconsin for one year. The night the Star folded, he received a call from the Post to join its business section as an editor. He soon became an esteemed member of a great team for 20 years until his retirement in 2002. Tom was an engaged and gentle listener who cracked people up with his quick wit. He loved reading throughout his life and managing stocks during retirement. He was the happiest man in the world just spending time at home with his family. This most interesting person in the world will be missed more than words can say. A socially-distanced memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, Maryland. Tom would want everyone to know that CAT scans will not necessarily show esophageal tumors. If you lose a lot of weight and have trouble eating, these could be signs of esophageal cancer, which an endoscopy could diagnose before the tumor metastasizes. Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at http://www.ecaware.org/give/donate
