

THOMAS M. DUGGAN



Thomas "Tom" Duggan, 71, of Falls Church, VA, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on April 8, 2020 after battling a very aggressive cancer.

Tom has been retired since 2012 after working many years at Exxon/Mobil, SAIC, U.S. Army Material Command, and operating his own Computer Renaissance store. Tom also served in the Army where he was in the 101st Airborne Division and awarded a Purple Heart while serving in the Vietnam War . Tom is a native of Buffalo, NY and attended Canisius College and graduated from The University of Buffalo. He loved everything "Buffalo"... especially the Bills!

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Diane, and the best children anyone could ask for- Jeff (Adrianna) Duggan, Tara (Dave Spaulding), Peter (Jolene) Duggan. He also leaves his favorite grandchildren, TJ, Travis and Delainey Duggan as well as his little guy, Harrison Spaulding. Tom's parents, James Edward and Thelma Witnauer Duggan preceded him in death. He also leaves six loving siblings, Mary Beth (John Butwid), Jim (Michelle) Duggan, Kathy Riney, Barbara (Kevin Steinhilber), Dan (Cheryl) Duggan, Nora (Tim Macauley) and in-laws including John (Ellen) Turongian, Joann (Ralph Drescher), Carol (Al Willnow) with many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins!

Tom will be buried at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Due to the current chaos in the world, the family will have a private ceremony with a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. Rest In Peace Tom, we love you!