THOMAS EDWARD TWIGG (1957 - 2020)
Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church
101 Oakcrest Manor Dr., N.E.
Leesburg, DC
THOMAS EDWARD TWIGG  

Thomas Edward Twigg, born December 20, 1957 in Cumberland, Maryland to the late Regina and William Twigg. Died in Alexandria, Virginia on February 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 2, at 12 noon at Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church, 101 Oakcrest Manor Dr., N.E., Leesburg, VA.
 
He is survived by his sisters: Jean Blake (William) of Cumberland, MD, Elizabeth (Frederick Flick) of Alexandria, VA, Janet Twigg of Georgia and brothers: James (Marlene Manning) of Annapolis, MD, John (Sungvarn) of Apollo Beach, FL, Joseph (Cynthia Murray) of Cumberland, MD and sister-in-law Catherine Twigg of Leesburg, VA. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Robert, and his twin brother, Timothy. He is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Bishop Walsh High School, 700 Bishop Walsh Drive, Cumberland, MD 21502.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
