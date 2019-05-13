

THOMAS J. EISLER



On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Thomas J. Eisler, passed away with his beloved wife Cynthia "Cynie" at his side. He was 84 years old. Tom and Cynie were married for 57 years. He is survived by his sister Sue Eisler of Detroit, Michigan. Tom was an accomplished physicist/mathematician with a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. His work life included the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Catholic University and NOAA. His other interests were carpentry, genealogy and opera particularly that of Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss. He will be remembered for his intellect and kindness, and for being a wonderful friend to all who knew him. His kindness was extended toward the many cats who were adopted by Tom and Cynie. He became an experienced chef for them with service that they requested based on their preferences. He is greatly missed. Memorial service scheduled for a later date.