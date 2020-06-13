Thomas Essex



Thomas Herbert Essex

On Saturday June 6, 2020, Thomas H. Essex affectionately known as Herb peacefully passed away at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was cremated at Johnson-Jenkins Funeral home in Washington, DC. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. He was preceded in death by both parents (Scofield and Elisha); four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by four children: Better, Daphne, Thomas Jr., and Deonne; two sons-in-law (Russell and Derrick); two grandsons (Bruce and Daud); two great-grandchildren; one brother, Peter Essex; and his longtime companion, Edith; and a host of other relatives and friends.



