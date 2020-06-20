THOMAS FAHEY
Thomas K. Fahey  
On June 14, 2020, Thomas K. Fahey died peacefully with his children by his side. He is survived by his children, Thomas, Mary Katherine, Kathleen, and Elizabeth; and his seven grandchildren. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., a visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy, Alexandria, VA, followed immediately at 12 p.m. by a Mass of Christian burial. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 20, 2020.
