

THOMAS E. FITZGERALD, JR.

(Age 83)



On Thursday, November 21, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Born in Washington, DC on September 2, 1936 to the late Thomas E. Sr. and Marie (nee McNicholas) Fitzgerald. He is a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. Beloved husband of Barbara Miller Fitzgerald; devoted father of Tom Fitzgerald III, Mike Fitzgerald (wife Kim) and the late David Fitzgerald; cherished grandfather of Michael and Kristen Fitzgerald; loving brother of Richard (wife Anne) and the late John Fitzgerald (wife Becky) and Joanne Griffin (husband Jerry); brother-in-law Waldon Miller (wife Thelma) and the late Howard "Reds" Miller (wife Jeannie). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Thomas Fitzgerald, Jr. may be made to JSSA Hospice, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850 ( www.jssa.org

