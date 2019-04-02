THOMAS E. FOLEY, JR.
Died surrounded by his family in West Michigan on March 14, 2019, following a long period of debility. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor M. Foley, to whom he was married for 64 years. He is survived by his son, Dr. Kevin T. Foley and his wife, Karen, of Lowell, Michigan; and two grandchildren, Mary M. Foley and John A. Foley. Mr. Foley was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 17, 1924. He moved to Washington, DC and later attended Central High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps as a bomber pilot during World War II
. Following his military service, he attended the University of Maryland and earned a degree in accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the American Chemical Society, Evelyn Wood Reading Dynamics, The Doctors' Hospital in Washington, DC, and Sibley Memorial Hospital, retiring as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Foley was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 649 in Arlington, Virginia for 10 years. He was an active member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Arlington where he served in several support and leadership positions, including senior warden. After 17 years, his family moved to Falls Church, Virginia where he lived for 30 years. He spent the final years of his wife's life at Lansdowne Woods of Virginia. Due to his declining health, he moved into the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Lowell, Michigan where he spent the final year of his life. He was deeply loved by his family, co-workers and the many friends he made during his lifetime. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will occur later this year.