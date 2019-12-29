THOMAS F. FORHAN
On the morning of December 3, 2019, Thomas Frederick Forhan passed away peacefully at his home in Takoma Park, MD after a long battle with cancer. He is much beloved by his family, including his son, Colin Forhan; sister Kate Forhan and her spouse Joseph Cousins; sisters Faye Forhan and Ursula Forhan; nephews Nicolas White and Langdon White; close friend and cousin Stephen Blancard; a host of other relatives, and an enormous community of friends that spanned the globe. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday January 18 at Universalist National Memorial Church, 1810 16th St., NW, Washington, DC.