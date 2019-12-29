The Washington Post

THOMAS FORHAN

On the morning of December 3, 2019, Thomas Frederick Forhan passed away peacefully at his home in Takoma Park, MD after a long battle with cancer. He is much beloved by his family, including his son, Colin Forhan; sister Kate Forhan and her spouse Joseph Cousins; sisters Faye Forhan and Ursula Forhan; nephews Nicolas White and Langdon White; close friend and cousin Stephen Blancard; a host of other relatives, and an enormous community of friends that spanned the globe. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday January 18 at Universalist National Memorial Church, 1810 16th St., NW, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
