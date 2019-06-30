THOMAS JOHN FOWLER, JR.
Age 92, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was born April 12, 1927 in Capitol Heights, Maryland to Thomas and Pearl Fowler. He is survived by his wife Betty Jo (MacIntyre); daughters Bonnie J. Michael (Olaff "Butch"), Barbara J. Kassler (George), Terry J. Hoover (Frank), Linda J. Moore (Larry); son, Thomas J. Fowler (Anita); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris J. Barnhouse (Maurice), brother Melvin T. Fowler (Lucille), daughter Cynthia J. Fowler, son William J. Fowler. He served in the United States Navy
during World War II
. He was a Glazier and a Life Member of the Local Union 963, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. A memorial celebration is scheduled at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698, Sunday July 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .