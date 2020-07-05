FOX THOMAS ROBERT FOX July 8, 1934 ~ May 23, 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the death of Rear Admiral (UH) Thomas R. Fox, USN, on May 23, 2020, from complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease. Born July 8, 1934, in Worcester, MA, Tom attended the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with the class of 1957. He earned his naval aviator wings in December 1958 and served successive tours of duty as pilot flying for All-Weather Fighter Squadron (VFAW) 4, Utility Squadron (VU) 2, and Fighter Squadron (VF) 174. Tom was drafted to join the nuclear navy and entered the Submarine Force in 1964, serving tours aboard USS Thomas Jefferson (SSBN-618) and USS George C. Bancroft (SSBN 643). Ensuing submarine command tours included USS George C. Marshall (SSBN 654), USS Ethan Allen (SSBN 608), and USS Kamehameha (SSBN 642). Following 17 strategic submarine deterrence patrols, Tom reported for duty as Assistant Chief of Staff, Submarine Group 5, San Diego, CA. In 1978, Tom was selected to command submarine tender USS Proteus (AS-19), after which he assumed command of Submarine Group 9 and Submarine Squadron 17, the first Trident submarine squadron. Pentagon staff assignments that followed included both Deputy Director and Director, Strategic Submarine Division (OP-21) and Office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Submarine Warfare). 1984 saw Tom and his family transferred to Orlando, FL, where he assumed duties as Commander, Naval Training Commands. Tom's final active duty tour was as Deputy Director, International Negotiations (J5), Joint Chiefs of Staff, during which he and his team participated in the successful negotiation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START 1) and several conventional, biological, and chemical weapon treaties. He retired from the Navy in 1990. While others may work to live, Tom lived to work, and after his 37-year naval career, he accepted employment as Associate Laboratory Director, National Security Technology, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where he remained until joining the ranks of full-time pensioners in 1999 and retiring to Silver Spring, MD. Tom was a highly enthusiastic, talented and dedicated naval officer who took great pride in the part he played defending our nation, training and mentoring future Navy leaders, and influencing strategic submarine warfare doctrine. He was a role model in leadership others sought to emulate. He had a sense of humor that could be infectious, "war stories" that could entertain for hours on-end, hidden artistic talents, and a loving tenderness his family knew well. Tom is beloved by his wife Evelyn; daughter, Erin; sons, Mark (Roberta) and Max (Manmeet); grandchildren, Sean, Katherine, Uma, and Simon, and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Owen. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and James; beloved aunt and mentor, Mae, and parents Lydia and Edward. Due to the Coronavirus, no funeral service will be held at this time. Remembrances and notes of condolence may be sent to the Fox family on the tribute wall of Mr. Fox's obituary at www.collinsfuneralhome.com
. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Tom's name to the Alzheimer's' Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
