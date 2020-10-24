1/1
THOMAS FULTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Lee Fulton (Age 84)  
Of Frankford, DE formerly of Boca Raton, Florida and the Washington, DC area, passed awaypeacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 18,2020.He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on February 23, 1936 son of the late Thomas Lee Fulton and the late Ruby Lee (Williams) Fulton.Tom began his service to his country in the Civil Air Patrol prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country on active duty from 1954-1966. Tom then transferred to the United States Air Force Reserve until retiring in 1979 with a rank of Master Sergeant.Following his successful career in the military, he continued working as a civilian computer programmer at the Pentagon, the Navy Yard and retired from the Delaware Department of Defense in 2001. Tom was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post and a former member of the Moose and Elks.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Scott and her husband, Boyd. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dorothy E. (Davis) Burdette Fulton; five children, Debbie Fulton of Frankford, DE, Bruce A. Fulton of St. Augustine, FL, Jacqueline Burdette White and her husband, Perry of Shohola, PA, Catherine Marie Burdette Wade and her husband, Robert of Fairfax, VA and Sandra Lea Schmidt and her husband, Derrek of Laurel, MD; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Tom's name to Compassionate Care Hospice/Amedisys may be made payable to Amedisys Foundation and mailed to Compassionate Care Hospice/Amedisys at 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947 or St. Labre Indian School by visiting http://www.stlabre.org/ Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
43 Thatcher Street
Frankford, DE 19945
302-732-9000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved