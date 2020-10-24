THOMAS FULTON

Thomas Lee Fulton (Age 84)
Of Frankford, DE formerly of Boca Raton, Florida and the Washington, DC area, passed awaypeacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 18,2020.He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on February 23, 1936 son of the late Thomas Lee Fulton and the late Ruby Lee (Williams) Fulton.Tom began his service to his country in the Civil Air Patrol prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country on active duty from 1954-1966. Tom then transferred to the United States Air Force Reserve until retiring in 1979 with a rank of Master Sergeant.Following his successful career in the military, he continued working as a civilian computer programmer at the Pentagon, the Navy Yard and retired from the Delaware Department of Defense in 2001. Tom was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post and a former member of the Moose and Elks.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Scott and her husband, Boyd. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dorothy E. (Davis) Burdette Fulton; five children, Debbie Fulton of Frankford, DE, Bruce A. Fulton of St. Augustine, FL, Jacqueline Burdette White and her husband, Perry of Shohola, PA, Catherine Marie Burdette Wade and her husband, Robert of Fairfax, VA and Sandra Lea Schmidt and her husband, Derrek of Laurel, MD; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Tom's name to Compassionate Care Hospice/Amedisys may be made payable to Amedisys Foundation and mailed to Compassionate Care Hospice/Amedisys at 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947 or St. Labre Indian School by visiting http://www.stlabre.org
/ Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com