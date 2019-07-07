THOMAS HOWARD GAFFNEY, DDS
Of Chevy Chase, MD on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary T. Gaffney; father of Theresa Testoni (John), Vincent Gaffney, Kelly Noxon (Charles), Kim McCarthy (Mike) and the late Tommy Gaffney; grandfather of Elizabeth and Katie Noxon, Michael, Patrick, Molly, Sean and Ryan McCarthy.
Visitation will be at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3630 Quesada St. NW, Washington, DC 20015 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's College High School www.stjohnschs.org
or to Mount St. Mary's University www.msmary.edu
.
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,