THOMAS GAINES



Thomas Barrett Gaines October 20, 1933 - August 19, 2020

Beloved son of Anna Barrett Gaines; husband of Mary Esther Gaines; father of John, the late George, Joe, Ann, Kathryn, and Rebecca Gaines; grandfather of Taylor Barrett Gaines, lover of poetry, music, and flowers. He worked at the Bell Telephone company, raised six kids in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, DC and in retirement took classes at George Washington University, international bike trips, and solo beach vacations. He was vibrant, irreverent, and woke to the end, and is already deeply missed by his family. There will be no memorial service at this time.



