GALLE THOMAS FRANCIS GALLE "Tom" Tom Galle died peacefully at home on September 28, 2020 surrounded by his family, following a courageous two year battle with colon cancer. Tom loved his family, dear friends, traveling, music, good food and great wine. Despite being a long suffering Philly Fan, he loved playing, coaching and watching sports. He was a perfect father and husband, and a great friend to many. It was important to him to always be fair and compassionate, and to treat everyone equally. He loved sharing his gifts and raising up the spirits of those he felt were in need. He graduated from Cornell University in 1978 and began his long career in the hospitality field. He enjoyed almost three decades working his way up at Marriott and finished his career at the Donohoe Companies. His passion for learning and curiosity led to him having a wide range of random knowledge. He was a tactician who always thought one or two steps ahead. He would have made a great king, and he would be the first to admit it. It seems his life was cut short but those knew Tom understand that the quality of his existence far exceeded the quantity of his time on earth. He will live within those close to him forever. Tom is survived by his wife, Shannon Galle; sons, Matthew Galle and Kyle Pulver; sister, Anne McNulty and brother, Fred Galle. He was proceeded in death by his parents,, Ned and Helen. Friends and Family can come and pay their respects at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax VA on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and a private service will begin at 2:30 p.m. For those who are unable to make the trip, you can join on line via Facebook. Simply like the Demaine Facebook page, accessible at https://www.facebook.com/Demaine-Funeral-Home-Fairfax-240726059947658/?ref=py_c
, and the live service will begin streaming at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the Inova Schar Cancer Center at www.inovacancer.org/donate
. Routine Screenings Save Lives!