

THOMAS RICHARD GAWNE



Of Stevensville, MD, passed away on November 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Tommy was born on October 13, 1957 in Washington, DC. He graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, MD and attended the IBEW Local 26 training program where he graduated as a Journeyman Electrician. Tommy was principal owner and founder of Chesapeake Electric, Inc. until a battle with cancer forced him to sell the business. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR fan and enjoyed the beach, boating and scuba diving.

Tommy is survived by his loving daughter Taylor Lee Gawne (Colby Hammon) and precious granddaughter Raelynn Joy Hammon; his mother, Patricia Ann Gawne; his sisters, Kathleen Gawne Bigelow (Steve) and Mary Patricia "Tish" Suhr (Doug); his brothers, Robert Barrett Gawne Jr., William Joseph Gawne and Daniel Paul Gawne (Kathy); 20 nieces and nephews and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews; his sister-in-law Susan Chesivoir; and many aunts, uncles and friends.Tommy was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce Irene Gawne, his father Robert Barrett Gawne and his sister-in-law Betty Jean Gawne.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Road, Beltsville, MD 20705. Interment to follow the mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906.