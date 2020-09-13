1/1
THOMAS GENIS
Deacon THOMAS PETER GENIS  
Died on September 5, 2020, after a brief illness. Tom was the beloved husband of Lessie M. Scurry-Genis"Pat"; father of Cassandra Scurry; grandfather of Leslie Thomas Scurry-Gale; and son of the late Peter and Irene Genis. He leaves to grieve for him a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 8th and N Street, NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. (Viewing 10 a.m.). Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
