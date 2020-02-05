Thomas Rylon Gillis, Jr. (Age 88)
Of Falls Church, Virginia departed this life peacefully on January 25, 2020, a retiree of the Arlington County Public Schools after 40 years of service and a veteran of the U.S. Army
served during the Korean War
. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean I. Gillis; youngest son, Keith V. Gillis, Sr.; and granddaughter, Ashley I. Shorts. He is survived by two sons, Reginald R. and Duane L. Gillis; two daughters, Rhonda Y. Gillis Wright, and Tiffany M. Shorts Gillis; and a stepdaughter, Sonya P. Shorts Osman; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Yvonne Hawkins and Constance Richardson; two uncles; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4250 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207 where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Clyde Nelson officiating. Interment at the Pleasant Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Annandale Virginia. Arrangements by Ames Funeral Home, Inc., Manassas, Virginia.