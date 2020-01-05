

Thomas Vance Goode

(Age 61)



Of Silver Spring, MD, died on December 29, 2019 from brain cancer. Born in Baltimore, MD, May 16, 1958, son of Rebecca (Matthews) Goode and the late Vance S. Goode. He received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Washington College in Chestertown, MD. He was employed as Marriage Clerk for the Catholic Archdiocese for the Military since 1994.

Survivors include his mother, his wife of 36 years, Jane (Ditman), child Tory, four brothers: Christopher, Timothy, Peter and Charles and a sister, Victoria Alexandra (Rickloff).

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Riderwood Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Rd, Silver Spring, MD followed by a reception in the Riderwood Celebration Room. Condolences for the family can be sent to