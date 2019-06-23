

THOMAS JOHN GRAHAME



Thomas John Grahame passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Born in 1945 in Philadelphia, PA, he was raised in Westport, CT, and lived on Capitol Hill in Washington DC from 1977 until his death.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Morris Boggs Grahame, in 1981; his father, Thomas J. Grahame, in 1989; and his brother, Ted, in 1970. He leaves his wife, Washington, D.C. artist Jan Kern; his sister, Heather Grahame (Ken Ford), and nieces Haley and McKenna Ford. Donations in his name may be made to Capitol Hill Village.

A memorial will be held in the fall.