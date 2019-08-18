Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS "TOM" GRAY. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 (703)-941-9428 Graveside service 9:00 AM Arlington National Cemetery Send Flowers Notice



Colonel Thomas Asa Gray "Tom" (Age 85)

Passed away on February 26, 2019 in McLean, Virginia. Tom is survived by his daughter, Tamsen Gray DeWitt (Robert H.) of McLean, VA, grandson, Asa William Gray of Cape Girardeau, MO, his sisters, Marion Elizabeth "Bunny" Roberts and Patricia Eldora Renaud, his sister-in-law, Barbara Gray (Sweetland) of Pawtucket, RI, and Arlene's cousin, Jeannie Dye (Ray Goulet) of Riverside, RI, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years Arlene E. Gray (Morton); dear sons, Thomas Asa Gray, Jr. and Stephen Morton Gray. Tom was the son of William Augustus Gray and Marion Eldora Ennis of Pawtucket, RI. After graduating from Boston University, Tom served in the United States Army for over 30 years including a one year tour in Vietnam, and then assignments with his family in Texas, Panama and Korea. He is a graduate of the Army War College and received an MBA from Harvard. Colonel Gray's distinguished career in the US Army has been recognized with the award of the Legion of Merit; Bronze Star Medal, 1st Oak Leaf Cluster; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; and Vietnam Service Medal. Tom was known for his quick wit and clever word play. He always loved a puzzle, from the daily crossword to the challenge of making household and auto repairs. He was always up on the latest news, and read books on every topic imaginable. Tom also spent a lot of time planting butterfly plants in his garden, and was very proud of the peaceful and relaxing haven he had created. Tom was an avid golfer who traveled all over the world to play new courses. Tom and Arlene also followed professional golf, which took them to different places every year. A service to honor Tom's life will take place graveside on September 6, 2019 9 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery where he will be buried with full military honors next to his beloved Arlene. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Thomas A. Gray, may be donated to ACS Volunteer Association (202 Custer Road Building #201 Ft. Myer, VA 22211) or VITAS Healthcare, 1604 Spring Hill Rd., Suite 450, Vienna, VA 22182. www.demainefunerals.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019

