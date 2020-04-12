Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS GRIFFIN Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GRIFFIN THOMAS NORFLEET GRIFFIN, JR. Lieutenant General Thomas N. Griffin, Jr. (U.S. Army, Retired), passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020, after celebrating his 63rd wedding anniversary with his wife Jane in their home in Fairfax Station, Virginia. He was 87. Universally admired, emulated, and loved as a military leader, commander, and mentor, General Griffin started his Army career with the United States Military Academy Class of 1956. His love for the Army, classmates, colleagues, and his troops enriched his life and fueled his 35-year career as an Airborne Ranger Infantryman, highlighted by his commands of Charlie Company of the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard) at Fort Myer, Virginia; 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division (All the Way!) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; 3rd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division on the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea; the Berlin Brigade when The Wall stood; and 3rd Armored Division (Spearhead!) in Frankfurt, West Germany. He retired from military service as Chief of Staff, Allied Forces Southern Europe in Naples, Italy. General Griffin led troops in war and peace and left each of his units better for his leadership and love for his soldiers. He spent time with numerous heads of state, foreign military leaders, and other dignitaries, yet he found his greatest joy through lifelong mentoring of cadets at West Point and the men and women in his commands, and by engaging with young troops. He was born to be a soldier. He lived as a soldier's soldier. Tom was also born to love his wife Jane, and he will be remembered for his devotion to her and their family and friends. He especially treasured his time at the beach with all, delighted in telling and retelling his stories, loved a spirited round of golf, and reveled in watching football with a bowl of popcorn and his newspapers. He loved the family's dogs! His good humor was infectious and he laughed until he cried. Tom Griffin never, ever met a stranger; he welcomed everyone into his life as a friend, and he touched innumerable lives in a lasting way. He deeply loved his country. General Griffin is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Thomas N. Griffin III (Beth); daughter, Ginny Beakes-Read (Dave Read); daughter, Molly Griffin; grandchildren, Tommy, Sam, Caitlin, Caroline, Matthew, and Emma; and great-grandchildren, Eloise and Beatrix. His family also includes a legion of people who loved him as a second father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House Bethesda ( fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give ) in support of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.Funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

