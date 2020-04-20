THOMAS SUMMERS GWYNN III
"Summers"
On Friday, April 17, 2020 peacefully, while in hospice care in Arnold, Maryland. Devoted father of Thomas Andrew Gwynn; beloved son of the late Letitia Bogan Gwynn and Thomas S. Gwynn, Jr.; cherished brother of Sally Evans (Dale), Loleta Gwynn (Charles Parr), and the late Juliette Gwynn; loving uncle of Mary Henry (Mark), Rachel Evans, and Bennett and Lillian Parr; dear great-uncle of T.J. and Kate Henry; and treasured friend of so very many. Due to the coronavirus crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, www.hospicechesapeake.org
