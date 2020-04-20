The Washington Post

THOMAS GWYNN III

THOMAS SUMMERS GWYNN III  
"Summers"  

On Friday, April 17, 2020 peacefully, while in hospice care in Arnold, Maryland. Devoted father of Thomas Andrew Gwynn; beloved son of the late Letitia Bogan Gwynn and Thomas S. Gwynn, Jr.; cherished brother of Sally Evans (Dale), Loleta Gwynn (Charles Parr), and the late Juliette Gwynn; loving uncle of Mary Henry (Mark), Rachel Evans, and Bennett and Lillian Parr; dear great-uncle of T.J. and Kate Henry; and treasured friend of so very many. Due to the coronavirus crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, www.hospicechesapeake.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.kalasfuneralhomes.com.  
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 20, 2020
