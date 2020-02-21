Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS HALLY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Thomas Jerome Hally (Age 84) Col. U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

On February. 18, 2020, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Thomas (Tom) Jerome Hally, of Ashburn, VA passed away. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Patricia O'Hara Hally and is survived by their four children; Bridget Hally Graves (Dave) of Charlotte, NC, Moira Hally Cranley (Greg) of Herndon VA, Gretchen Hally Hardtke (Bill) of Herndon, VA and Patrick Hally (Cherie) of Virginia Beach, VA along with 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Born to John E. and Katherine C. Hally in Rochester, NY, he grew up in Pittsford, NY. He was also predeceased by his brother John (Jay) and Kay Hally Ryan. Tom graduated from Hobart College in NY where he played football on the 1954 Undefeated Team of Distinction and was in the ROTC. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and began his long and distinguished career as a Fighter Pilot. He flew the F-102 fighter jet throughout two tours in Vietnam and completed 328 combat missions. He then taught Air Force ROTC at Manhattan College in the Bronx, NY and was most proud that some of his students made the Air Force their careers and rose to the rank of General. Col. Hally finished his 30 year career in Intelligence with an assignment as the Defense Attache in Manila, the Philippines. He was awarded many medals throughout his exemplary career including the Distinguished Flying Cross. Thomas was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and an active member of his church. In retirement he enjoyed travelling with his family and was an avid gardener when he wasn't attending sporting events to cheer on his grandchildren. Tom was loyal, smart, brave, strong and the loving head of his family. He will be truly missed by many. While his family is saddened by his passing, our hearts are healing knowing he has joined his Patty in Heaven. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Herndon, VA on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will be a double interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

