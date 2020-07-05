

THOMAS DONALD HATCH (Age 89)

Passed away on June 28, 2020. Mr. Hatch was born in Gunnison, CO on June 9, 1931 to Elizabeth Nourse and H. Thurston Hatch. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann, his four daughters and their husbands, Beth and Dean Wampler, Susan and Danny Kline, Becky and Gregg McDonald, Stacy and John Baker; six grandchildren, Caroline Wampler, Thomas Wampler, Sarah and her husband Adam Field, Katie Kline, Joseph and his wife Lily McDonald and Dustin Baker; two great grandchildren, Eleanor Rose Field and Braylynne Leigh Kline; many nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own children and his sister in law, Barbara Hatch. He was predeceased by his beloved brother Bill. Mr. Hatch received his bachelor's degree from San Jose State College, master's degree in Public Administration from George Washington University and an Honorary Doctorate of Public Administration from the University of Kentucky. He served in the US Navy from 1953 through 1956, retiring as a Lieutenant from the US Naval Reserves in 1968. Mr. Hatch's career with the federal government began in 1958 as a Management Intern at the Public Health Service. He spent most of his career with Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration. From 1967 through 1981 he served in various capacities including, Director of the Division of Associated Health Professions and Deputy Director. From 1981 through 1987 he served as Director of the Bureau of Health Professions. From January 1988 until his retirement in Spring of 1994, Mr. Hatch served as Associate Administrator for Policy Coordination. Mr. Hatch received many honors during his career including an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the Southern College of Optometry. He was a charter member of the Senior Executive Service and received the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award in 1989. Following his long career in public service Mr. Hatch resumed his childhood love of fly fishing and became the family photographer using the beautiful camera awarded to him by his coworkers upon his retirement. But Mr. Hatch most enjoyed spending time with his wife, daughters and their husbands, and grandchildren at he and his wife's homes in Silver Spring, Maryland and Fenwick Island, Delaware. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store