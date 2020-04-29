

THOMAS EDWARD HATTON



Thomas Hatton passed peacefully at home April 25, 2020 at the age of 99. Tom was born December 28, 1920 in Richmond, Va. to Calista. Tom is survived by his wife Sally Plitman; daughter Debbie, sons Gary, Michael and Mark and daughters-in-law Annette, Barbara, Joan and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife Ellinor and son Stuart.

He served in WWII as a fighter pilot in North Africa and in England. After the war he worked with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law at H.T. Harrison and Sons in the roofing business in Maryland. He decided on a career change and convinced a local automobile dealer, Montgomery Stubbs to hire him as an office manager. He went on the showroom floor one day and sold his first car. He never looked back. He became a sales manager for CL Fenner selling Plymouths in Bladensburg. Mr. Fenner bought a Pontiac dealership in Bethesda. From that point forward Tom was a Pontiac man. The dealership moved to Rockville in 1964 and Mr. Fenner retired selling the dealership to Tom in 1969. In the ensuing years Tom was a Master Pontiac dealer and served on the National Dealer Council. In addition to Pontiac he also had an Isuzu dealership. Tom sold the dealerships in 1995.

During this time Tom discovered his longtime passions. Fishing and being on the Chesapeake Bay. He owned several boats through the years, but his favorite was the last a Tiara Pursuit named the EL-TOM. Even when he spent part of the year in Florida his return to Maryland was timed around the fishing season in the Bay. Tom was a long-time member of Manor Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf when he could not fish.

At the urging of one of his fishing buddies he became a Mason which he was immensely proud to be a member of.

A Celebration of Life will be held at time to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either Montgomery Hospice or to the Interfaith Chapel in Leisure World.