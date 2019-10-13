

Thomas Ray Heflin

(Age 58)



Of Linden, VA, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home in Linden, VA of natural causes.

Born Monday, August 7, 1961, he was the son of George and Bonnie (McComas) Heflin. He was born and raised in Arlington, VA. Thomas resided between Virginia and Colorado as his passion was to ski and golf. He will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his companion, Brenda Beach, his daughter, Lindsey Grubbs of West Des Moines, IA., his step daughter, Nikki Rogers, granddaughters, Olivia Grace, Lillian Lee, grandsons, Logen, Luke, Grayson, Jameson and his brothers, George Heflin, Jr, Dennis Joseph Sharp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Clinton Heflin and Bonnie Lee McComas Heflin.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Washington Golf and Country Club, 3017 North Glebe Road Arlington, VA 22207.