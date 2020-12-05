1/1
Thomas Henry Maichak
1925 - 2020
Thomas Henry Maichak  
Thomas Henry Maichak, 95, of Springfield, Virginia, passed peacefully on November, 26, 2020. Born September 22, 1925 in Boonville, NY, to Walter and Veronica (Godek) Maichak, Tom graduated from Boonville High School in 1942. A Navy veteran of both WWII and Korea, Tom achieved the rank of RM1. After earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1950, and a Business Administration degree from the University of Buffalo, his successful Civil Engineering career spanned several decades. In 1959, as Vice President of Norair Engineering Corp., of DC, he was Project Manager on the Smithsonian Institution, Museum of History and Technology, and the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD. In 1965, as president of Equitable Construction Company, Inc., he constructed numerous municipal buildings throughout the Metro DC area including the Children's Convalescent Hospital in D.C., Robinson High School in Fairfax, and Phase I of the Detention and Judicial Centers for Fairfax County. His constructions changed the skyline of McLean, Virginia, where he lived and worked for many years. Tom enjoyed travel, beach vacations, fishing with friends, jogging with his Labrador, Nicky, and playing a good game of cards. Up to his last days, Tom displayed his keen intelligence, deep familial love and generous, jovial spirit. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Bayne Maichak; sons, Scott (Suzanne) and Michael; daughter, Christine Clemenson (Arnold); daughter-in-law, Sandra; grandsons, Zachary and Max Maichak, and Joseph Clemenson; stepchildren, Steve (Maureen) Bayne, and Linda (Mo) Haislip; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Elizabeth (Nellenbach); brothers, Benjamin, Mitchell, and Joseph; and sister, Cecelia D'Avolio; son, Sigmund; and infant granddaughter, Veronica. Private services will be held at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
