

Thomas Edward HOLLAND



Passed away peacefully at Hillhaven in Adelphi, MD on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in his 94th year. Husband of 60 years of predeceased wife Barbara Carlson Holland; father of Don (Carol) Holland, Paul (Becky) Holland, Judy (David) Sohl, and Cindy (Marty) O'Dea; proud grandfather of 12; survived by his sister, Edith Wilkinson Suder of Kissimmee, FL; predeceased by his siblings William Daniel "Billy" Holland, Alfred James "Buddy" Holland, Martha Christine Stouffer, Louise H. Holland, Carl Eugene Holland, and Clyde Parker Holland.

He was a proud resident of Cabin John, MD, graduating from Richard Montgomery HS, and of New Carrollton, MD. He joined the Army Air Corps near the end of WWII , trained to be a B-17 side gunner, but completed training the month before the war ended, never able to go into combat. He was a proud member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union 1145, for which he served many years as recording secretary for over 50 years. He met Barbara "Bobbie" Carlson in the choir at their church in Washington, DC and they married in 1955. Raising four children did not distract him from a constant stream of home projects, MacGyver solutions before MacGyver was born, and endless service to family and friends. He was the perfect project friend - he could do anything and didn't ask a lot of questions.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and response, the family will hold a private viewing and ceremony, encouraging all to care for one another at this critical time.