HOUSTON Tom Houston Thomas (Tom) Ford of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 due to complications from dementia. He was 73. Tom was the consummate gentleman, known for his sharp wit and contagious optimism. He was naturally curious, deeply caring, and quietly dependable, always deliberate and thoughtful. He was a man of character. Tom married the love of his life, Ginger, in 1973. They had two children, Kate and Jeff. Together more than 45 years, Tom and Ginger exemplified true love when things couldn't have been any better and true love when things couldn't have been any worse. Tom had an exceptional career in public service. He served as Press Secretary for Senator Trent Lott from Mississippi, as Chief of Staff for Congressman Jim Saxton from New Jersey, and as Chief of Staff for Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison from Texas. At the Pentagon, Tom served as Director of the Desert Shield/Desert Storm Public Affairs Cell, the round-the-clock clearinghouse for U.S. military information during the Persian Gulf buildup and war. In 1998, Tom joined the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. One of his greatest accomplishments came in 2000 when Congress passed legislation granting NCIS Special Agents the authority to execute warrants and make arrests. The legislation was a landmark achievement for NCIS, which previously had to rely on partner law enforcement agencies to carry out these tasks. Tom's work to raise the profile of the organization culminated with the development of the dramatic television show about NCIS, which still airs today. Tom leaves behind his wife, Virginia (Ginger) Rhinehart Houston; daughter, Kate Gatto and son-in-law, Joey; son, Jeff; and grandchildren, Jack and Abby. He was preceded in death by his mother, Era Velma Gardner Houston, and father, Quillie Otis Houston. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 2 p.m. at Messiah Methodist Church in Springfield. Tom will be buried at Sweetwater Cemetery in Leakesville, Mississippi, on Saturday, August 24. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 2 p.m. at Messiah Methodist Church in Springfield. Tom will be buried at Sweetwater Cemetery in Leakesville, Mississippi, on Saturday, August 24.

