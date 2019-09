THOMAS E. HUGHES



On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Thomas E. Hughes peacefully departed this earth. He is survived by his wife Deborah, daughters Adit and Gai, seven grandchildren, sister Beverly Jean and many more friends and relations. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019, St. Paul's Community Church,

414 Tennessee Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20005. Visitation with family, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service, 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Repast immediately after in Community Room - Lower Level.