THOMAS MICHAEL HUTCHISON "Mike"
Of Charleston, SC, formerly Clarksburg, MD, died on Thursday May 30, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Known to most as Mike, he was also known to many friends and colleagues as Hutch, to his college crowd as Goof, and to his beloved grandson as Geezer. Mike's career was primarily in construction related sales, most recently as the owner/operator of Sports Aggregates LLC, a materials and equipment supplier to golf courses throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Mike and Cathy retired in Charleston, SC in 2018. He is survived by his wife Cathy, children Matt (Dana) and Lindsey, brothers Bob, Don, and Doug, and grandson, Malcolm. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in September. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Ridge Adaptive Snow Sports at www.brasski.org
