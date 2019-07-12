

Thomas Patrick Iribarren



Of Springfield, VA, 24, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Tom was born on August 12, 1994 to Jennifer and Jaime Iribarren. Tom was a student at the Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) at the time of the accident, where he will be posthumously awarded an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Science.

Although a long-term sufferer of severe depression, Tom brought great joy and happiness to his family and his illness did not define who he was. Tom had an excellent sense of humor in addition to being thoughtful, kind, and immensely talented. A lover of the local libraries, Tom also wrote screenplays and stories of all kinds. Tom enjoyed listening to music of all genres and connected to others through his affinity with culture and every type of media. He had a joke or relevant fact always at the ready. Tom raised his dog, Claudius, from a puppy and spent countless happy hours with Claudius by his side.

Tom enjoyed traveling to Costa Rica, Ireland, and Colorado. He also visited Chile three times where he stayed with his paternal family that he dearly loved. In addition, Tom had the good fortune to travel with his Grandfather Phillips to Myanmar where they forged a strong bond.

Tom will be forever loved and missed by his parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and many loving cousins.

His loss is a great and devastating blow.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the NOVACares Office to help students struggling with mental illness would be greatly appreciated. Donation details and information on the Saturday, July 13, 2019 service is at the Everly Funeral Home Webpage at