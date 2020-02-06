Thomas William Jackson, III
On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Coast, FL. Born in Washington, DC, he enjoyed traveling, going to the opera, horseback riding, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his devoted and loving daughter, Sarah Jackson (Nathan); grandchildren Olivia and Jackson Acors; sisters Kathy Cotton (John H.) and Valerie Gail Reynolds (William); and other friends and family. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 10 a.m. at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011.