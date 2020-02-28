

THOMAS H. JACKSON, SR. (Age 88)



Peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. Resident of Glenarden, MD. Devoted husband of Armentra A. Jackson for 66 years; beloved father of Ann, Barbara and Thomas Jackson, Jr. and Deborah Richardson,

Terence Jackson and Felicia Thompson. Mr. Jackson was the youngest of 14 siblings. He is survived by 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday February 29, 12:30 p.m. Funeral at 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date.