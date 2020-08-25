1/
THOMAS JACKSON
THOMAS LEROY JACKSON  
Passed away on July 24, 2020. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dolly Jackson, his brothers, James Jr. and Robert Jackson, and his sister Patricia Crockett. He is survived by his brothers, William Harris, Charles and Roland Jackson; his sisters, Delores Hunter, Barbara Harris, Joyce Jackson and Sheila Coleman; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation, 10 a.m., Memorial Service for family and close friends, 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
AUG
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
