Thomas Jackson King, Sr.
Tom was born on May 11, 1920 in Huntsville, Alabama to Ephraim Jackson King and Beatrice Cloud King. Tom passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 in Sterling, Virginia. Preceding Tom in death was his wife, Sarah Louise Hardy King, his brother Sam (Helen) King, his sister Mary King, and his cousin (stand-in sister) Betty (Morton) Mabry. Tom leaves behind, his son, Tom (Sue) King, Jr., his daughter Ann (J.P.) King, his daughter-in-law Leslee King his grandchildren, Keith (Lisa) King, Karen (Brad) Hodson, Kevin King, Jeremy Vincent, Jennifer Vincent, Justine (Quentin) Vincent and his six great-grandchildren Jack, Luke, Thomas III, Ava, James and Loris. Services will be February 10 at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, VA. Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery on February 11.