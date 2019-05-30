

THOMAS M. JAEGER (Age 47)



Of Great Falls, VA, and a summer resident of Middletown Spring, VT, died unexpectedly May 27, 2019 in VT.

He was born on November 10, 1971 in Ridgewood, NJ, the son of Thomas W. and Helen (Calogrides) Jaeger.

Mr. Jaeger graduated from Herndon High School in 1990, and Clemson University in 1994. Following graduation, he was employed by World Com before becoming a real estate appraiser for several years until his early retirement due to health reasons.

He loved nature, Clemson football, music, and he particularly enjoyed playing the bongo drums.

Survivors include his parents, Thomas and Helen Jaeger of Great Falls, VA and Middletown Springs; his sister, Christiana Jaeger, and her husband, Timur Tunador; a niece, Yasmin Tunador; two nephews, Noah Tunador and Joseph Tunador; two aunts, Doreen Thomas and Nancy Jaeger; and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Morris and Adeline Jaeger, and Michael and Dorothy Calogrides; his aunt, Frances Calogrides Hanzas; and four uncles, Stan Jaeger, Christy Hanzas, Angelo Calogrides, and Andrew Calogrides.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT.

A memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 1, 2019 at St Anne's Catholic Church, Middletown Springs, VT. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs.

A memorial service will be held in Virginia at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297; St Anne's Catholic Church, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P. O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743; or to the Community Readiness and Support Group C/O CSB, 8221 Willow Oaks Corporation Dr., Fairfax, VA 22031.