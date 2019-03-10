THOMAS JENKINS Jr.

THOMAS R. JENKINS, JR. (Age 85)  

Peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Bettie Ann Jenkins and daughter, Traci Renee Lillard. Also survived by grandchildren, Roger R. Lillard and Nia R. Lillard; sister, Shirley Bonner (Norman), four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and a host of nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Helen Jenkins; brothers, Levi and Phillip Jenkins and sister, Valerie Bryant. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, March 15, viewing 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover MD. Interment Tuesday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019
